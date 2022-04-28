Brighton's Great Escape - who's playing, how to get tickets, all you need to know

The Great Escape

Spokeswoman Cate McGivern said: “The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off the 2022 festival season, playing host to the most exciting up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry led TGE conference. Tickets for The Great Escape festival are available now and are on sale here.

“The Great Escape is thrilled to announce a new partnership with major streaming service, Amazon Music. This year, Amazon Music will join forces with The Great Escape to take over the festivals’ pop-up beach site, which will be known as Amazon Music presents The Beach.

“Artists performing across the weekend on the seaside main stage include Goat Girl, Baby Queen, Crawlers, Sinead O’Brien, Priya Ragu, Rachel Chinouriri, and Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn.

“+44 from Amazon Music will also be showcasing an evening of exciting new artists at Patterns on Friday 13 May. +44 is a space to celebrate and amplify Black music genres, the artists that make the music, as well as the culture behind it - connecting audiences to the artists they love via playlists, podcasts and original content. The Amazon Music Patterns Takeover has been curated by the team behind +44, and the line-up includes Debbie, Cristale, Sainté, and wewantwraiths.

“One of the UK’s most coveted new music platforms, BBC Music Introducing, is set to return to The Great Escape with an exciting showcase of up-and-coming talent hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Gemma Bradley at The Paganini Ballroom on Thursday, May 12 and Friday 13 May, featuring performances from artists including soul singer Leo Lore, art-rock five piece Youth Sector, alt-R&B singer songwriter Jazmine Flowers, indie rockers Honeyglaze, Brighton band CIEL, Belfast duo Dark Tropics and Dutch four piece Opus Kink.

“A whole host of record labels responsible for discovering and nurturing the hottest of new music talent have continued to partner with The Great Escape to showcase their latest rising stars. Highlights include independent music company Transgressive taking over The Old Market on Thursday, May 12 with a selection of artists from their roster, including pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma, R&B collective MICHELLE, rapper Wesley Joseph, South African musician Moonchild Sanelly and the exciting addition of The Waeve, the newly announced project from Blur’s Graham Coxon and singer songwriter Rose Elinor Dougal. Fans are encouraged to come down early to the showcase as opening up will be a must-see performance from breakout US artist Mykki Blanco in a very special one-off UK appearance.

“Canadian independent label Royal Mountain Records will raise the volume at The Great Escape Beach Stage on Thursday with performances from Brooklyn punk band Gustaf, LA grunge trio Kills Birds, 00s garage rockers Ultra Q and Canadian punk four-piece Bad Waitress, whilst electronic label Erased Tapes will host a stage at St. Mary’s Church with performances from super-group Penguin Café, singer songwriter Douglas Dare and Japanese musician Hatis Noit.

“AWAL will take residency at Komedia on Friday, May 14 with art-pop foursome Porij, indie wunderkind Alfie Templeman, Dublin singer songwriter CMAT, R&B singer-songwriter Tamera, London-based singer-songwriter Eloise and break out TikTok star Renao.

2022 also marks the 25th anniversary of Brighton-based label Bella Union, which will host special birthday celebrations at their stages with artists including post-punk act Warmduscher, psych-pop artist BC Camplight, London-based post-rocker AA Williams and the visceral Sophie Jamieson taking to The Old Market on Friday, May 12 and Isle of Man’s melody makers Penelope Isles, Brighton’s own solo act Laundromat, dream-pop band Tallies and experimental quartet PLANTOID hitting the iconic The Great Escape Beach Stage on Saturday, May 13.

“Heavenly Records will celebrate their 30th anniversary looking at the past, present and future successes of their fiercely independent label with performances from their rising stars - Atlanta rock’n’roller Mattiel, folk-pop singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson, Madrid duo The Parrots, alternative electro duo audiobooks and hip-hop artist OneDa at Horatio’s on Saturday, May 13.

“Candela Records will take over the famous Jubilee Square stage on Saturday, May 13, presenting reggaeton artist Angelo Flow, seven-piece Rene Alvarez and his Afro-Cuban Funk Project, Latin-London singer Clara Hurtado and lyricist Guala, highlighting the array of exciting Latin music on offer at The Great Escape.

“Several of the world’s leading music talent agencies will also be hosting showcases throughout the festival, bringing some of their hottest new artists to the stage. WME’s showcase at the TGE Beach Site on Thursday, May 12 will feature pop-noir singer Emie Nathan, rising Peckham star Sam Akpro, psych-tinged funk from Milo Clare, Orange County rock quartet Greer and Anglo-Portuguese musician Carla Prata.

“ATC Live’s line-up will take to Komedia on Thursday, May 12 with West London rapper Finn Foxell, buzzy Leeds post-punk outfit Yard Act, fuzzy psych group The Goa Express, the fierce and outspoken Billy Nomates, Bristolian breakthrough Katy J Pearson and modern blues artist Buffalo Nichols.

“United Talent Agency take over Coalition on Friday, May 13 with underground grime legend CASISDEAD, South African electro-pop-ghetto-funk artist Moonchild Sanelly, London grime-punk-noise duo Bob Vylan, Bristol-based dancehall-rave artist Grove, genre-blurring pop-provocateur Willow Kayne and experimental hip-hop collective Nukuluk.

“This year’s festival will also showcase the most exciting bands in the global rock scene, curated by tastemakers and the scene’s experts, Download Festival, in a new stage partnership. Thursday, May 12 will see Tapie Huston, a new venture from Myles and Layne Ulrich feature alongside Canadian goth rock duo Softcult, TikTok rising star Scene Queen and Australian heavy rockers Banks Arcade. Friday 13 May will be rocked by Norwegian electro-metal band Fixation, raucous London two-piece CRASHFACE, metal-core group Defects and Manchester all-girl punk grunge band Witch Fever.

“Girls I Rate, who celebrate the best and exciting new women in music, will host sets from Kay Young, SHA'SIMONE, Amaria BB, NQOBILÉ and N’isha at Patterns on Friday, May 13. Founded in 2016 by songwriter Carla Marie Williams, who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Naughty Boy and many more, Girls I Rate was created to unite females and create opportunities within the music and creative industries.

“Ticketmaster New Music will take over Coalition on Thursday, May 12 with a line-up of future stars featuring young punk revivalist Kid Brunswick, singer-songwriter Isabelle Brown, electronic-jazz artist Conor Albert, Ivor Novello award winner Mysie, soul-jazz experimentalist Kwaku Asante and Glaswegian star Alex Amor.

“Chalk will host The Amazons, Cassyette, Yard Act, Gustaf, Kid Kapichi and Lauran Hibberd and many more, courtesy of Marshall Amps over the three days, May 12-14. As a returning supporter of The Great Escape, Marshall Amps will present three essential shows, shining the light on some of the most anticipated acts across the festival via industry-leading equipment.”

