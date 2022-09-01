Findon Sheep Fair is back for 2022 with it famous dancing sheep and much more
There will be arena demonstrations, multiple stalls, a food and licensed bar area, and the Harris Brothers traditional fair.
The sheep fair takes place at Nepcote Green in Findon on Saturday, September 10, from 10.30am. There is free entry for all, although car parking charges of £5 apply, cash only.
Graham Gostick, from the Findon sheep committee, pointed out: "This show has a royal charter and has origins back as far as 1261."
Festivities begin with the funfair on Friday at 6.30pm and a barn dance in the marquee at 7.30pm. Tickets for this family event, with live music by Shenanigans, are £7.50 adults, £5 under-18s, from Findon Village Store or Michael Jones and Curtis estate agents in Findon Valley.
The Party on the Green on Saturday night is sold out but everyone is welcome to the Picnic on the Green on Sunday, September 11, at 1pm and Songs of Praise at 2.45pm with the Salvation Army Band, in conjunction with St John the Baptist Church, Findon.
Visit findonsheepfair.co.uk for more information.