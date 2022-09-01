Findon Sheep Fair is back for 2022 with it famous dancing sheep and much more

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be arena demonstrations, multiple stalls, a food and licensed bar area, and the Harris Brothers traditional fair.

The sheep fair takes place at Nepcote Green in Findon on Saturday, September 10, from 10.30am. There is free entry for all, although car parking charges of £5 apply, cash only.

Graham Gostick, from the Findon sheep committee, pointed out: "This show has a royal charter and has origins back as far as 1261."

Simon Stace, chairman of Findon Sheep Fair, and Robert Harris from Harris Brothers traditional fair, back left, at the opening of last year's event. Picture: S Robards SR2109112

Festivities begin with the funfair on Friday at 6.30pm and a barn dance in the marquee at 7.30pm. Tickets for this family event, with live music by Shenanigans, are £7.50 adults, £5 under-18s, from Findon Village Store or Michael Jones and Curtis estate agents in Findon Valley.

A post box topper created by ladies from the village

The Party on the Green on Saturday night is sold out but everyone is welcome to the Picnic on the Green on Sunday, September 11, at 1pm and Songs of Praise at 2.45pm with the Salvation Army Band, in conjunction with St John the Baptist Church, Findon.