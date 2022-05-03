Bryan Adams plays Brighton - here's how to get your tickets

He will be playing the Brighton Centre on May 13 on the back of his new studio album So Happy It Hurts.
“The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away. Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go,” says Bryan Adams. “The title song So Happy It Hurts is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name, touches on many of the ephemeral things in life are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”
The album So Happy it Hurts, which came out in March, marks Bryan Adams’ 15th release and features 12 new songs co-written by him. The album is available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book and vinyl.
Adams, whose live concerts have established him as one of the world’s best rock singers of our time, is on an extensive 21-date UK headline tour running from May to July 2022 including London’s O2 Arena on May 26th. Adams has also been announced to headline the Cornbury Music Festival on July 9th.
A full list of Bryan Adams live dates can be found below, and all global tour dates and ticket info can be found on his website: https://www.bryanadams.com/tours/
BRYAN ADAMS 2022 UK TOUR DATES
May
9th – London, Royal Albert Hall
10th – London, Royal Albert Hall
11th – London, Royal Albert Hall
13th – Brighton, Brighton Centre
14th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
15th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
17th – Manchester, AO Arena
18th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
22nd – Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena
23rd – Glasgow, SSE Arena
25th – Hull, Bonus Arena
26th – London, The O2 Arena
June
29th – Cornwall, Eden Sessions
July
1st – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
2nd – Widnes, Halton Stadium
3rd – Telford, QE2 Arena
5th – Durham, Emirates Riverside
6th – Kelso, Floors Castle
8th – Norwich, Blickling Estate
9th – Cornbury Music Festival
10th – Leeds, Harewood House
11th – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle
Have you read: Grace: why tonight's episode confirmed Brighton-based detective series as essential viewing
Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections
Have you read: Grace: why Roy Grace creator Peter James is so delighted with John Simm’s portrayal of his Brighton-based detective
Have you read: Petworth Festival: This is when it is being held, here are the names of those appearing, and this is how to obtain tickets
Have you read: Hastings panto announced
Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way
Have you read: So many reasons to celebrate as Chichester's Pallant House Gallery marks 40 yearsHave you read: Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician