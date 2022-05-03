Bryan Adams plays Brighton - here's how to get your tickets

Bryan Adams

He will be playing the Brighton Centre on May 13 on the back of his new studio album So Happy It Hurts.

“The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away. Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go,” says Bryan Adams. “The title song So Happy It Hurts is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name, touches on many of the ephemeral things in life are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”

The album So Happy it Hurts, which came out in March, marks Bryan Adams’ 15th release and features 12 new songs co-written by him. The album is available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book and vinyl.

Adams, whose live concerts have established him as one of the world’s best rock singers of our time, is on an extensive 21-date UK headline tour running from May to July 2022 including London’s O2 Arena on May 26th. Adams has also been announced to headline the Cornbury Music Festival on July 9th.

A full list of Bryan Adams live dates can be found below, and all global tour dates and ticket info can be found on his website: https://www.bryanadams.com/tours/

BRYAN ADAMS 2022 UK TOUR DATES

May

9th – London, Royal Albert Hall

10th – London, Royal Albert Hall

11th – London, Royal Albert Hall

13th – Brighton, Brighton Centre

14th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

15th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

17th – Manchester, AO Arena

18th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

22nd – Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena

23rd – Glasgow, SSE Arena

25th – Hull, Bonus Arena

26th – London, The O2 Arena

June

29th – Cornwall, Eden Sessions

July

1st – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

2nd – Widnes, Halton Stadium

3rd – Telford, QE2 Arena

5th – Durham, Emirates Riverside

6th – Kelso, Floors Castle

8th – Norwich, Blickling Estate

9th – Cornbury Music Festival

10th – Leeds, Harewood House

11th – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

