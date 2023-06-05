Central School of Ballet promises to dazzle in Guildford

The dancers of Central School of Ballet promise a dazzling programme of ballet and contemporary dance at The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford on Thursday, June 8.

Spokeswoman Nancy Hannigan said: “Experience the magic of world-class live ballet, right on your doorstep when the Ballet Central performs at The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre. Classical ballet, contemporary dance and two brand- new pieces of work make up an exciting programme from Ballet Central, each piece specially chosen to celebrate the 40th birthday of the world-renowned Central School of Ballet.

“Meet the future stars of dance, just before they launch their professional careers. The Ballet Central company is made up of 32 young dancers, the graduating class of 2023. Each year, the repertoire is created around Ballet Central’s relationships with leading choreographers and dance industry influencers who provide the opportunity for students to work on new pieces or spectacular revivals of much-loved classic ballets and theatrical productions.

“This year’s programme, created by artistic director Kate Coyne, features some familiar stories alongside exciting contemporary pieces and brand-new work, created especially for the tour. Fall in love with classical Pas de Deux, The Two Pigeons, and be inspired by earthy Pas de Trois, Monotones I, both from one of the 20th century’s most distinctive choreographic voices, Sir Frederick Ashton. Witness Snow White given new life in Michael Pink’s shadowy retelling, Mirror, Mirror and be captivated by Dextera’s exploration of the Pygmalion myth created by Sophie Laplane. Be the first to see new choreography from rising star Morgann Runacre-Temple and all- new work from distinguished contemporary choreographer Darshan Singh Bhuller, all in Ballet Central.”

Dancer Clara Ngo. Photography by ASH Ltd

Central School of Ballet graduates go on to dance companies including English National Ballet, Northern Ballet, Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures, Scottish Ballet, Ballet Black and Rambert Dance Company, as well as international dance companies around the globe.

Ballet Central was created in 1984 as the touring company of Central School of Ballet to give Central’s graduating students the opportunity of professional performing experience to ticket-buying audiences.

The company visits towns and cities across the UK every spring and summer performing in mid-sized theatres. The company also performs a range of choreography at various points throughout the academic year in Central’s Gable Theatre in London’s Southwark.

Central School of Ballet is the only professional dance training school in the UK providing touring experience on such a scale.