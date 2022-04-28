Chichester concert will be Ukraine fund-raiser - how to get tickets

Spokeswoman Hannah Carter said: “This concert will bring together a relaxed programme of music with traditional folk songs, jazz and classical works from all over the world including Ukraine, with an introduction from the chair of Sanctuary in Chichester.
“Ensemble Reza are regular visitors to the Festival of Chichester and this concert will include their string quartet and accordion with Ensemble Reza artistic director, Pavlos Carvalho (cello), Sarah Carvalho (cello), Andrew Thurgood (violin) and Anna Cooper (viola/accordion).
“The concert will be free with a collection to go directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee: Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. To leave a donation and book your seat in advance to support this hugely worthy cause, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/concertforukraine.”
For more information contact: http://www.stjohnschapelchichester.co.uk/
Pavlos said: “We’re a group of friends and musicians with a shared aim of igniting our passion for music in everyone. Having all worked for London orchestras the idea for Ensemble Reza came to us with the passion to create something for our own local community. We wanted to inspire audiences and bring people of all ages together, to change lives through music.”
