Chichester theatre students offer day-long performance festival

Spokeswoman Crystal Turner-Brightman said: “The festival is a celebration of third year students’ work with the theme of DIY to reflect the amazing work created at home by students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The festival has a range of performances including live art, installations, solo performances, productions, workshops, music, comedy and spoken word.

“Industry professionals have also been invited to witness a selection of high-quality works from the university.

A day-long festival

“We will have breaks throughout the day and a snack bar providing food to nibble on in between performances.

“The event is free of charge and open to the public. We would love to have you there so please join us at The Showroom Chichester and the University of Chichester Theatre Department spaces!”

A couple of events run all day. The main programme of events runs from 12.30 until 7.45pm.

