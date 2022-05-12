Chichester’s Consort of Twelve is celebrating its 40th anniversary

They and the Portsmouth Baroque Choir will present Handel’s dramatic oratorio Israel in Egypt on July 3 in the Festival of Chichester, while on September 11 the Consort’s programme will largely recreate that of its first concert in the 1982 Chichester Festival. They open their season on Sunday, May 15, at 3pm, in St John’s Chapel, Chichester, and they’re delighted to welcome violinist Simon Standage as director.
Spokeswoman Lynden Cranham said: “This will be his first appearance with the ensemble. His programme alternates between the virtuosic and engaging music of two contemporary Italian composer-priests, Vivaldi and Bonporti, and includes a Vivaldi concerto for 4 violins and a Vivaldi concerto for violin and cello.” Tickets £15 (adult) £8 (under 18) from: Phillip and Philip Hairdressers, 7 Baffins Court, Baffins Lane, Chichester, PO19 1UA or by post on 02392 214494.
Online at www.consortoftwelve.co.uk.
