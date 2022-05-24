Childhood Memories on the Eastbourne stage - review

The Spotlight Players treated their audience to a nostalgic look at yesteryear in their annual Spring show, Childhood Memories. In song, dance, poetry and sketches, they took us back to the days of Andy Pandy, Listen With Mother, Muffin the Mule and The Muppets. There was a good mix of songs - by Elvis, Britney Spears and The Monkees, interspersed with some nifty footwork in "Party Dances", and evocative poems such as Spike Milligan's "Smile". As well as compering the show in his inimitable style, Ross Norman-Bint proved to be adept at quick changes of costume: Andy Pandy, Worzel Gummidge and Dr Who, to name a few. Quite a few laughs were raised by Ross and Ben Russell in two sketches - Monty Python's The Argument, and Laurel and Hardy. Trish Parks as Aunt Sally, and David Clifford as The Crowman ably complemented Ross as Worzel Gummidge. Trish deserves special mention for her word-perfect monologue as the long-suffering teacher trying to keep her class in order. The theme tune for "Rainbow" heralded an interlude with that much-loved trio, Bungle (Hazel Gausden), Zippy (Matthew Gould) and George (Ross), backed by the other regulars on that TV show - Geoffrey (Leander Barlow), Rod (Ben Russell) Jane (Jane Mortland) and Freddy (Barry Parks). Barry Parks, as we have come to expect, excelled with the props that he made, notably Muffin the Mule and the cut-out of Her Majesty The Queen (a nod to the impending Jubilee celebrations). The latter was accompanied by three patriotic songs. Musical Director Wendy Hammond, as always, proved her key contribution to the success of the show. The proceeds from the raffle and sales of refreshments came to over £250, to go towards the Group's chosen charity. This is to support the family of a little boy called Alfie, who is greatly helped by equine-assisted therapy.