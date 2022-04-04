Classic sitcom Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em hits the stage

Hilarious mishaps and DIY disasters are bringing the house down, quite literally, as Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em heads out on tour with Pasquale (New Faces, I’m A Celebrity, Spamalot, The Producers) as the lovable accident-prone Frank Spencer.
Based on the 1970s classic TV comedy by Ray Allen, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em comes promised as the ultimate feel-good night out, washed down with lashings of nostalgia and mother’s prune wine.
The stage adaptation of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is directed by the award-winning Guy Unsworth, based on the original TV series by Raymond Allen.
Joe Pasquale will reprise the role of Frank Spencer, with Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty.
Betty has exciting news for Frank, but he’s preoccupied by possible newfound fame as a magician. With guests arriving for dinner and crossed wires all round, priceless misunderstandings are on the menu.
Comedian Joe Pasquale has delighted audiences with his live stand-up tours for more than 30 years.
Along the way, he’s voiced characters for Hollywood movies Garfield: A Tale of Two Kittens and Horton Hears a Who!
