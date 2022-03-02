COMPETITION: Win opera tickets and a signed Ralph Steadman print

Theatre Royal Brighton is also giving Brighton Indy readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Madama Butterfly and a stunning Ralph Steadman print, valued at £550!

By Steve Holloway
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:06 pm
The beautiful Madama Butterfly and Carmen prints are A2 in size and part of a short run.

They are printed on Museum Quality Smooth Rag – the paper which Ralph himself draws his originals on – and will be signed by Ralph himself.

To enter, simply write into [email protected] and answer one, or both, of the following questions, depending on which print you would like to win:

To win the Madama Butterfly print – which famous Italian composer wrote Madama Butterfly?

To win the Carmen print – which famous French composer wrote Carmen?

Both winners will also win a pair of tickets to see Madama Butterfly on March 9 at Theatre Royal Brighton.

Competition closes 10am March 8. See the terms and condtions at www.atgtickets.com/legal/terms-and-conditions/theatre-royal-brighton-competition/

