Dallas legend Patrick Duffy heads to the Eastbourne stage

Patrick Duffy (Daniel Corban)- Catch Me If You Can- Photo by Jack Merriman

Catch Me If You Can, written by Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, and directed by Bob Tomson, is adapted from Robert Thomas’s French play Trap for a Lonely Man, an entertaining mystery which has inspired three successful screenplays.

Inspector Levine is called to a house in the remote Catskill mountains to investigate the disappearance of newly married Elizabeth Corban. But when Elizabeth suddenly turns up, her husband seems surprised – and this is only the beginning of a truly baffling train of events, in which nothing is what it seems and no-one is as they appear. Will this extraordinary sequence of surprising twists and turns lead to a murderous conclusion?

Patrick Duffy is known to audiences around the world for his twelve years in the role of Bobby Ewing in Dallas. Other notable roles include Man from Atlantis, Step by Step and The Bold and the Beautiful. On stage, he played Serge in the award-winning West End production of Art.

Linda Purl’s numerous screen roles include Ashley (Fonzie's girlfriend) in Happy Days, Helene in the American version of The Office, Charlene Matlock in the legal drama series Matlock and Elizabeth Gaines in Homeland. Her stage appearances include the international tour of Seven Deadly Sins Four Deadly Sinners, Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire (Rubicon Theatre, California) and, most recently, Rosemary Clooney in Tenderly at the New Vic, Santa Barbara.

Gray O’Brien is best known for his portrayal of villainous Weatherfield businessman Tony Gordon in Coronation Street, as Dr Tom Deneley in Peak Practice and as Dr. Richard McCraig in Casualty. He played Milo Tindle in Sleuth at the West End’s Apollo Theatre.

The cast also includes Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier) who has appeared regularly at the Devonshire Park with the Agatha Christie and Classic Thriller Theatre Company. Completing the company are Hugh Futcher, Alicia Grace Turrell and Paul Lavers. Directed by Bob Tomson (Blood Brothers, Scrooge, Evita, On The Piste), with design by Julie Godfrey (How The Other Half Loves, Pack of Lies, Rehearsal for Murder) and lighting by Chris Davey (Witness for the Prosecution, the Car Man, Touching the Void).

Tickets from £22.50. To book call 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

