Duchess of Cornwall extends Ditchling Museum presidency

The Duchess of Cornwall meets pupils from St Margaret’s CE Primary and Nursery school during a visit to Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft in 2019. Credit: Sam Moore.

Spokeswoman Abby Butcher said: “HRH The Duchess of Cornwall has been president of the charity since 2006.

“During this time, The Duchess has shown strong support for the museum, which tells the story of the craftspeople who made Ditchling a creative hub in the 20th century.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In October 2019, Her Royal Highness visited Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft, meeting staff, volunteers, artists and local school children. This was her second visit to the museum since its extensive redevelopment in 2014.

“As a child, Her Royal Highness attended nearby Dumbrells School with Jenny KilBride, a former member of the Guild of St Joseph and St Dominic, the Roman Catholic community of artists whose work sits at the heart of the museum’s internationally significant collection.

“Today, the museum welcomes over 15,000 visitors a year whilst maintaining a commitment to continuing craft tradition through hands-on opportunities for all ages and supporting people at risk of social isolation in the rural community through engaging outreach projects.”

Chairman of trustees Professor Carol Watts said: “We are honoured that Her Royal Highness has confirmed a further term as our president.

“These are challenging times, and this continuing affirmation of her support and connection to Ditchling is enormously valued.

“We look forward to sharing with her the next exciting steps in the museum’s creative mission.”

Pictured: The Duchess of Cornwall meets pupils from St Margaret’s CE Primary and Nursery school during a visit to Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft in 2019. Credit: Sam Moore.

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022