East Sussex Bach Choir singing in support of Ukraine in Lewes concert

John Hancorn

Spokeswoman Val Davies said: “The music to be performed will include Vivaldi’s Gloria and Nulla in mundo pax, Handel’s Let thy hand be strengthened and Corelli’s Concerto Grosso opus 6 no 4.

“The Choir will be singing the Handel as a celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, as it is one of four anthems Handel composed for the coronation of King George II and Queen Caroline in 1727.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The concert will be conducted by John Hancorn with soloists Alexandra Kidgell (soprano) and Rebecca Leggett (mezzo).”

Val added: “The East Sussex Bach Choir is very privileged to be accompanied by The Baroque Collective, an orchestra of outstanding baroque specialist players, who will also be playing the Corelli Concerto Grosso as part of the concert.

“The leader of The Baroque Collective is Lewes resident Alison Bury who was a founder member and regular leader of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, appearing and recording with them as leader, soloist and director.

“As leader of the OAE she was usually to be found at Glyndebourne Festival Opera for performances of the operas of Handel and other baroque composers.

“For over 20 years, Alison was leader of the English Baroque Soloists and has taken part in numerous recordings and toured in Europe, Australia, the USA and the Far East, including the Millennium Tour of Bach’s Cantatas.

“Since leaving both these orchestras she has concentrated on collaborating with John Hancorn, leading the Baroque Collective and playing as much chamber music as possible.”

“The concert will open with a performance of the Ukrainian Prayer which the choir will be singing in support of the people of Ukraine.”

Tickets for the concert at Lewes Town Hall at 7 pm on Saturday, April 16 are £25, £20 and £15 (accompanied under 16 free). Tickets are available online from eastsussexbachchoir. The choir also expects a limited number of tickets for sale on the door. Their next concert is on Saturday, May 28 at Lewes Town Hall.

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022