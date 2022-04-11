East Sussex band turn Chuck Berry’s Little Queenie into jubilee anthem

The Mayberries

100 per cent of all proceeds from the song will go to help seriously ill children from across the UK treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Little Queenie – Jubilee Edition by The Mayberries is available on all streaming platforms and in a special YouTube video.

Four of the band come from Mayfield, two from Brighton.

John Murray, lead singer of The Mayberries, said: “The Queen showed her sense of humour when appearing alongside James Bond in the opening ceremony at the 2012 Olympic Games and the song is recorded in very much the same light-hearted spirit.

“A YouTube video has been produced incorporating classic photographs and clips from the Queen’s reign and amazing artwork produced by local primary school children.”

Jo Warren, head of Mayfield CE Primary School, said: “The children had lots of fun learning about the Queen and thinking of creative ways to represent her 70-year reign. We are so pleased that their contributions will help the charitable fundraising effort.”

John added: “The Mayberries are paying tribute to the Queen’s life-long philanthropy by donating all proceeds of the song to support Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, as the Queen is a patron of Great Ormond Street Hospital. Money raised from donations and streaming Little Queenie will help support seriously ill children from across the UK who are treated at GOSH, and the staff who care for them.”

Liz Tait, director of fundraising at GOSH Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to The Mayberries for choosing to raise vital funds for GOSH Charity alongside paying tribute to the Queen’s remarkable legacy. We hope everyone enjoys streaming The Mayberries’ version of Little Queenie – Jubilee Edition and donates to the campaign’s JustGiving page to help seriously ill children from across the UK who are treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

John added: “The Queen’s reign has framed all our lives and her energy remains extraordinary. During those 70 years, Great Ormond Street Hospital has been a life-changer for countless children from the UK and around the world. We saw no better way to recognise one while supporting the other than through a classic, high-octane rock and roller; quite literally, Go, go, go, little Queenie!”

Little Queenie – Jubilee Edition is available on all streaming platforms and accompanied by a commemorative video on YouTube. In addition to streaming, donations can be made through a Just Giving page.

The Mayberries is a six-piece band based in East Sussex.

Little Queenie – Jubilee Edition was recorded at Brighton Electric Studios, engineered by Alex Gordon and mastered at Metropolis.

The original art in the YouTube video was produced by children of all ages at Mayfield Church of England Primary School.

Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals with the broadest range of dedicated, children’s healthcare specialists under one roof in the UK.

The hospital’s pioneering research and treatment gives hope to children from across the UK with the rarest, most complex and often life-threatening conditions.

A spokesman said: “Our patients and families are central to everything we do – from the moment they come through the door and for as long as they need us.

“Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity needs to raise money to support the hospital to give seriously ill children the best chance for life.”

www.gosh.org

