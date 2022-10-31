Silvana Wrigglesworth will be performing a 30-minute set, with some of the nation’s favourite poems, such as “The Listeners”, by Walter de la Mare, and some of her own work as well.

The event will take place at Goffs Manor Pub, 6:30pm on Sunday, November 20.

Silvana said: “I’m humbled to perform at Goffs Manor. The atmosphere is always very special there and would be a great place for everyone to get their creativity flowing and grab a pint!”

Goffs Park Manor is a beautiful 15th Century Grade II listed house charms our guests with its abundance of character. The pub is situated less than a mile from the centre of Crawley and only eight miles from the M23.