Friends of Goffs Park presents ‘Poems and Pints’ at Crawley pub
Friends of Goffs Park are holding an evening of poetry at Goffs Park Manor.
Silvana Wrigglesworth will be performing a 30-minute set, with some of the nation’s favourite poems, such as “The Listeners”, by Walter de la Mare, and some of her own work as well.
The event will take place at Goffs Manor Pub, 6:30pm on Sunday, November 20.
Silvana said: “I’m humbled to perform at Goffs Manor. The atmosphere is always very special there and would be a great place for everyone to get their creativity flowing and grab a pint!”
Goffs Park Manor is a beautiful 15th Century Grade II listed house charms our guests with its abundance of character. The pub is situated less than a mile from the centre of Crawley and only eight miles from the M23.
The performance will be followed by an opportunity for all to share their own poems or read/recite their favourites. Poetry books will be available on the night to browse.