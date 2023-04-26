Gaz Coombes is set to play a sold out show at Brighton’s Concorde 2 venue on the seafront tomorrow night (April 27)

The former Supergrass lead singer released his fourth studio album ‘Turn The Car Around’ in January alongside a host of headline tour dates across the UK and Europe beginning in March 2023.

The dates will see Gaz performing with his extended live band, Garo Nahoulakian, Nick Fowler, Piney Gir and vocal trio The Roxys – a nickname given to them by Nile Rodgers when they shared the bill at a Later with Jools show – all of whom feature as guest musicians on the latest album.

Coombes rose to prominence in the three-piece band Supergrass during the Britpop era of the 1990s with hits such as Alright, Moving and Pumping On Your Stereo.

The band went on to release six studio albums before going their separate ways in 2008, before reforming in 2019 to play Glastonbury and Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley in 2022.

Coombes has always been praised for his song writing abilities, both as a solo artist and in Supergrass. When asked about how his writing style has differed since leaving the band, he said: “It comes from a completely different place as a solo artist. We wrote all together in Supergrass and there is that connection you get in being one voice. I just write what I want to hear and I write what makes me feel good and its a way of processing thoughts, ideas and experiences. So, I like at the world around me and try and articulate it, as best as I can.”

