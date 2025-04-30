Haywards Heath reverberates with sounds from the Valleys!

Three of the south of England finest Welsh male voice choirs are in the midst of final preparations for their concert in Hayward’s Heath on the 11th of May.

The choirs taking part are Brighton Welsh Male Voice Choir, the Gwalia Male Choir and London Welsh Rugby Choir. You’ll have seen them singing at sporting events, television appearances and even the occasional pub or Rugby club! If you have ever wanted to hear classics like “Cwm Rhondda” or “Calon Lan” or even a choral “My Way” then now is your chance! A few tickets are left so get in quick before they’re all gone. Everyone welcome at St Richard's Church in Haywards Heath, Sydney Road, RH16 1QE, 3pm on Sunday 11th May. Book your tickets now online at www.tickettailor.com/events/strichardschurchhaywardsheath/1631575 or phone 07880 544345 or email [email protected] (£18 a person) All surplus profits go to the Parish Chirch of St Richard’s Brighton Welsh in particular are always keen to work with new partners, especially local charities, so any groups looking to add a bit of choral magic to their event then do get in touch. https://m.facebook.com/brightonwelshmalevoicechoir/