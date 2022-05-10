Lewes Film Club in "danger of closing"

LFC welcomes new members

Chairman Mary Burke confirmed the club – which has been going for 35 years – is in danger of closing down.

More visitors and members are needed.

“Since 1987 the club has met at the All Saints Centre in Friars Walk and specialises in screening the more unusual art house and foreign films with some excellent classic movies and interesting documentaries.

“The film club has a unique and friendly atmosphere showing a range of films often not seen at mainstream cinema. Apart from members, the club is open to the public and run entirely by volunteers.

“Films are selected by a committee of keen enthusiasts.

“When we first started there had not been a cinema in Lewes since the closure of the Odeon in Cliffe High Street in 1971.

“Until the Depot opened five years ago there was not a proper cinema again.

“We thought the film club would shut down once the Depot opened.

“But enthusiastic club members meant it has survived.

“But Covid nearly did for us as the attendance and membership were so much reduced.

“The last film of this Season is a German film The Audition on Friday, May 13 at 8pm following our AGM at 7.30pm.”

“We welcome anyone interested, only £5 entry on the door.

“If you would like to find out more about the Lewes Film Club, our website is www.lewes-filmclub.com.

“Advanced memberships for Sept 2022-May 2023 our 35th season are now available, and we are hoping we can raise the funds we need to carry on.

“If you would like to join Lewes Film Club and support it for the future, please contact [email protected]”

