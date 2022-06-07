Littlehampton guitarist from Elvis tribute band going solo for first time

Littlehampton musician Nik Holland is going solo for the first time, years after he was known as the lead guitarist in an Elvis Presley tribute band.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 7:50 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 8:00 am

Paying homage to his past, his first set at The Old Corn Store bar and bistro, in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on Saturday June 25, will start with an Elvis song.

Nik said: "See See Rider includes a wicked lead break. It was a very, very long time ago when I was lead guitarist in an Elvis Presley tribute band. I thought it was about time I should give it a go on my own.

"The guitars I will be using I have built and set up myself. I also have a great small venue lighting rig while playing the guitar through a Marshall amp with a couple of effect pedals. My PA is a QTX Busker 15. I approached The Old Corn Store and they kindly had faith in me. Fortune favours the brave.

Nik Holland is going solo for the first time

"The first set finishes with Suspicious Minds and the second set starts with Chris Rea's Road to Hell, Part 1 and 2. Included in both my sets are Eagles songs, other artists including Alan Jackson, Primal Scream and Prince, plus a couple of Shadows songs among many others."

Nik will be singing and playing the electric guitar from 8pm to 11pm.

