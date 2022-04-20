Mike Reinstein offers Eastbourne gig

Mike has been described by BBC broadcaster Mike Harding as a 'brilliant singer and songwriter'. He has gained a reputation in folk and roots circles for being a thought provoking songsmith producing songs with heart, wit and imagination. He has had several albums released on the Irregular Records label.
The Troubadours night kicks off with a performance by Brighton singer songwriter Benita Johnson.
“With her powerful, soulful delivery and emotive songs she has been wowing audiences along the south coast and has several albums under her belt,” said spokesman Danny Goring.
Tickets are £10 and are available from https://www.onlineticketseller.com/events/15937
Have you read: Hastings panto announced
Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs WayHave you read: Titanic The Musical heads to Southampton
Have you read: So many reasons to celebrate as Chichester's Pallant House Gallery marks 40 yearsHave you read: Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician