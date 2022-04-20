Mike Reinstein offers Eastbourne gig

Mike and Reina Reinstein

Mike has been described by BBC broadcaster Mike Harding as a 'brilliant singer and songwriter'. He has gained a reputation in folk and roots circles for being a thought provoking songsmith producing songs with heart, wit and imagination. He has had several albums released on the Irregular Records label.

The Troubadours night kicks off with a performance by Brighton singer songwriter Benita Johnson.

“With her powerful, soulful delivery and emotive songs she has been wowing audiences along the south coast and has several albums under her belt,” said spokesman Danny Goring.

Tickets are £10 and are available from https://www.onlineticketseller.com/events/15937

