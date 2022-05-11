Jade Byrne has had more than 70,000 pricks because of her condition: “This is my chance to set the record straight about Type 1 Diabetics like me. Despite what people say, I’m not bankrupting the NHS. And I can eat a cake – a whole cake – if I want to.”
Jade promises an “urgent, funny show blends warmly engaging storytelling with poetry and an original soundscape. It tells a surprisingly moving and uplifting story about families and learning to care for each other better. Join me as I learn to cope with the ups and downs of dealing with a lot of pricks.”
Jade Byrne has been a professional actor for 13 years and a Type 1 Diabetic for 32 years. She wanted to create Pricks to raise awareness of Type 1 Diabetes and its differences to Type 2 Diabetes.
“There are lot of misconceptions, misunderstandings and misdiagnosis surrounding Type 1 and Pricks aims to get rid of the mis in these terms.”
Pricks had a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2018 and has toured the UK ever since. It received four-star reviews and got Best Solo Show in the North East in the British Theatre Guide 2018.
Tickets priced £15 (discounts £13) are available from hawth.co.uk.
