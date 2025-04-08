Nine Below Zero (Dennis Greaves & Mark Feltham) announce acoustic duo June 2025 Shoreham Show

By Glenn Sargeant
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero will embark on an intimate acoustic duo tour across the UK to promote the release of ‘DENMARK – The Definitive Nine Below Zero Acoustic Collection’ on Limited Edition Coloured 2LP gatefold Vinyl album.

The Acoustic Duo Tour begins on Tuesday 15th April 2025 as special guests to iconic Irish vocalist Mary Coughlan at Union Chapel in London. They will then take their headline show to the intimate venue Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham on Saturday 7th June 2025.

Speaking about the 2025 Acoustic Duo dates, Dennis Greaves enthused “These intimate DENMARK shows really highlight the virtuosity of Mark and proves why he is considered one

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

of the best Harmonica players in the world. We also get to show where and why we formed a blues band in the middle of the Punk scene back in the 70’s and we get to make a trip together with the audience, through the history of black culture and the legacy of Blues Music and the influence it’s had on world music. "

Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero Shoreham Official PosterDennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero Shoreham Official Poster
Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero Shoreham Official Poster

Tickets are onsale and available now direct from the venue.

The 2025 Acoustic Duo UK Tour will visit the following location:

Saturday 7th June 2025 – Nine Below Zero (Dennis Greaves & Mark Feltham Acoustic Duo) Headline Date

Venue Address: Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea BN43 5EG

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero DENMARK Official ArtworkDennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero DENMARK Official Artwork
Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero DENMARK Official Artwork

Ticket Link: Nine Below Zero - Up Close and Acoustic Tour | Ropetackle Arts Centre

Venue Website: Ropetackle Arts Centre | Based in Shoreham, West Sussex, Ropetackle is a purpose built community-run arts venue that hosts some of the finest quality arts events in the UK.

Related topics:DenmarkTicketsShoreham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice