Paul Weller confirms Brighton and Portsmouth dates

December saw the release of An Orchestrated Songbook and it peaked in the album charts at number four.
Featuring classic tracks across Paul’s The Jam, Style Council and solos career, it also featured choice cuts from Paul’s last three studio albums, (including his recent No 1 album’s On Sunset and Fat Pop Volume 1).
Tour Dates:
27th Mach - Norwich, UEA
28th March - Lincoln, Engine Shed
29th March - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
31st March - Plymouth, Pavilions
1st April - Portsmouth, Guildhall
2nd April - Brighton, Centre
4th April - Blackburn, King George's Hall
5th April - York, Barbican
6th April - Hull, Bonus Arena
8th April - Cheltenham, The Centaur
9th & 10th April - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
12th April - Dundee, Caird Hall
13th April - Edinburgh, Usher Hall
15th April - Manchester, O2 Apollo
16th & 17th April - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
19th April - Carlisle, The Sands Centre
20th April - Bradford, St George's Hall
22nd & 23rd & 24th April - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
