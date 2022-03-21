Paul Weller confirms Brighton and Portsmouth dates

Paul Weller

December saw the release of An Orchestrated Songbook and it peaked in the album charts at number four.

Featuring classic tracks across Paul’s The Jam, Style Council and solos career, it also featured choice cuts from Paul’s last three studio albums, (including his recent No 1 album’s On Sunset and Fat Pop Volume 1).

Tour Dates:

27th Mach - Norwich, UEA

28th March - Lincoln, Engine Shed

29th March - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

31st March - Plymouth, Pavilions

1st April - Portsmouth, Guildhall

2nd April - Brighton, Centre

4th April - Blackburn, King George's Hall

5th April - York, Barbican

6th April - Hull, Bonus Arena

8th April - Cheltenham, The Centaur

9th & 10th April - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

12th April - Dundee, Caird Hall

13th April - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

15th April - Manchester, O2 Apollo

16th & 17th April - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

19th April - Carlisle, The Sands Centre

20th April - Bradford, St George's Hall

22nd & 23rd & 24th April - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

