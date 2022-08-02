"People have forgotten how much they enjoyed the experience of listening to great music together"

The rebuild continues. The club is doing reasonably well, but things certainly aren’t back to normal: “We have continued with many of the Covid measures we put in place in order to reduce the risk of infection to our dedicated supporters. But it is clear that some people remain fearful and more recent rises in Covid infection numbers justify this need for caution. We have found that over the past two years, people have lost the habit of going out and have forgotten how much they enjoyed the common experience of listening to great music together. The uncertainty of whether or not an event will actually go ahead, the possibility of a last-minute postponement and the chance of individuals catching Covid still prey on people’s minds and as a consequence, they are leaving their decision as to whether or not to go out right up until the last minute. It’s great for punters to have that flexibility but not good for a promoter’s blood pressure as all of our acts come to play for us on a guaranteed fee. From our perspective, we simply have to hold our nerve, have faith that the music we are offering has enough appeal and continue to do what we have always aimed to do: to bring brilliant live music to people’s doorsteps, to offer musicians an opportunity to be heard by an appreciative and discerning audience, to help them make a living and live out their dreams while bringing light and joy to the audiences they perform to.