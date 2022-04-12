Police Dog Hogan play Brighton’s Komedia

Police Dog Hogan

Spokeswoman Kairen Kemp said: “The enforced silence of the last twenty months is about to be broken when Police Dog Hogan get back on the road in 2022. The seven-piece band return with a new spring in their step to promote their brand-new album Overground. Their trademark brand of country, Americana-tinged rock incorporating raucous cacophonies and melancholic tributes will lift the spirits of Brighton music fans when they visit Komedia on Wednesday, April 20.

“Overground is the follow up to their highly successful fourth album, Wild By The Side of The Road released in 2017. Although some tracks were already in the pipeline pre-pandemic, a certain lockdown sensibility pervades others that serve as reminder to all of the impact that lockdown had on everyone’s daily lives.

“For the 2022 tour dates the band will be welcoming a new drummer to the line-up. Alistair Hamer will join band regulars James Studholme on guitar, and vocals, Eddie Bishop, on fiddle and mandolin, Tim Dowling on banjo and steel guitar, Emily Norris on trumpet, Shahen Galichian on accordion and piano, and Don Bowenon bass

“With more than 300 shows under their belts Police Dog Hogan has gathered a fiercely loyal fanbase. Their appearance at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention in summer 2018 saw that fanbase swell after performing infront of a crowd of over 15,000. The band has become a serious and ambitious musical venture regularly playing to audiences up and down the country and selling out many shows on their last tour in 2018 including Shepherd’s Bush Empire which will feature as their homecoming gig in early May 2022. They marry a devotion to touring and the presentation of consummate live performances with James Studholme’s dedication to song writing and recording.”

