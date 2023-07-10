Some huge names are lined up for a food and music festival in Sussex this weekend.

Pub in the Park has announced its ‘must-see line up’ of chef hosts and pubs coming to Preston Park, in Brighton, from Friday (July 14) to Sunday (July 16).

Hosted by TV chef Tom Kerridge, the weekend will feature top performers including; Sugababes; Soul II Soul Soundsystem; The Brand New Heavies; Example; Happy Mondays and Gabrielle.

Tom said “I’m so excited to be coming to Brighton to host Pub in the Park and I can’t wait for a weekend of good food and good vibes. Top notch food is at the heart of what we’re all about and I know we’ll have the very best festival food around from our incredible restaurants. We can’t wait for you to try it.”

Example will perform on Saturday night at Pub in the Park, Brighton (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Pubs and restaurants at the event include; The Hand and Flowers; Pitch by Kenny Tutt; Tapas Brindisa; The Kentish Hare and The Chilli Pickle.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Preston Park is being transformed into a foodie wonderland as Pub in the Park Brighton comes to the town for the first time. Festival goers can expect award-winning chef hosts, incredible pubs and restaurants and music for everyone to enjoy.

"Michelin-starred chef and TV royalty Tom Kerridge will be coming to Brighton to host the three-day celebration of food and music this July.

“Festival-goers can expect exclusive Q&A’s, delicious live demos and book signings as he pops up throughout the festival of the weekend.

Sugababes are lined up for Friday night (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

"It wouldn’t be Pub in the Park without knock-out food and we have you covered with the pubs and restaurants set to tantalise your tastebuds.”

Ticket-holders have been told they will experience ‘incredible live music from some of the best in music’.

"Get ready to dance ‘round round’ as ultimate British girl group the Sugababes will be headlining Friday night at the festival, supported by Soul II Soul and Judge Jules,” the event spokesperson said.

"For Saturday afternoon, look no further than West London funk group The Brand New Heavies as they take to the Pub in the Park stage, supported by Toploader and Norman Jay.

Singer song writing superstar Gabrielle will be closing the fun-filled festival on Sunday (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

"Saturday night sees iconic Happy Mondays ‘Step On’ stage, supported by Stereo MCs and Example. Now that’s a party!

"And for Lazy Sunday, none other than 90s English rock band Dodgy and legendary Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club will be getting everyone up and dancing, alongside singer song writing superstar Gabrielle who will be closing the fun-filled festival.”

This year, Pub in the Park has introduced ‘new, exciting experiences and ticket packages’ to ‘deliver good times and good value’.

"The Taster Ticket is a new way for you to experience Pub in the Park to its fullest in 2023,” the event spokesperson said.

Michelin-starred chef and TV royalty Tom Kerridge will be coming to Brighton to host the three-day celebration of food and music this July. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

“Simply, bolt on this ticket option and chomp your way through three tasty dishes for the price of two – yum. Limited numbers available, so be quick.”

For festival goers ‘looking to party from afternoon to evening’ – as well as ‘looking for great value’ – can celebrate with a Super Saturday ticket.

"This is designed so you can eat, drink and dance all day and night long – and what’s best is that you get the Saturday afternoon session half price! Wanting the best of the Saturday evening party night and Lazy Sunday to graze and recuperate?

"The Morning After ticket is perfect for night owls and those that enjoy the hair of the dog too with the added bonus of the Lazy Sunday half price."

Tickets are on sale for Pub in the Park here.