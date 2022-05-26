Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Mid Sussex country pub to host afternoon of live music

A Mid Sussex country pub will host an afternoon of live music to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:24 pm

A medley of live performances, compèred by Sol Mead from 2pm, will take place in the stunning pub garden at The Sloop Inn in Scaynes Hill.

Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of live music accompanied by excellent food, wine and drinks on Saturday, June 4.

Live acts include:

The Pete Bradbury Sound

Originally from near Liverpool, singer/guitarist and Sloop regular Pete Bradbury has played in many bands, both here in England and in the USA. His latest band, The Pete Bradbury Sound, play a heady mixture of 50s and 60s blues, rock and soul.

The five-piece line-up is fronted by the vocal talents of Vicky Phipps.

Sound Syndicate

Sound Syndicate are a brilliant upbeat covers band from the Hastings/Rye area and have been together for over ten years.

Members of the band include Jim McGowan vocals and Dave Carey on guitar.

Sean Finlay

Sean, and friends Pete Bodenstein and John Robson, will be performing traditional folk music and song, reels and polkas.

Pete’s Blues

During lockdown, Pete decided to use the internet to perform and started doing regular Sunday evening online concerts, singing and playing guitar. These attracted thousands of views and so we decided to recreate this.

He’ll be playing a mixture of traditional and more modern blues songs.

To book a place, which is strongly advised, please visit thesloopinn.com.

The Jubilee weekend will also see The Sloop’s outdoor kitchen and bar open ready to welcome people for food from 12pm to 8pm every day of the weekend. À la carte menu also available.

