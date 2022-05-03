Rosewood Acoustic Trio in Eastbourne - how to get your tickets

Rosewood

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “The three members of Rosewood have have been performing folk and acoustic music for some years and have played at major UK folk festivals as well as on the club and arts centre circuits. They also play or have played in Bof! and The Hosepipe Band.

“The trio is based in East Anglia and most of their bookings have been in the south and east of the country. However, they are happy to travel anywhere in the country to play at clubs or festi-vals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rosewood sing and play traditional and contemporary songs and instrumentals, some of which they write themselves. Their unique features are the variety of their source material and the range of instruments they play. Depending on venues these may include bandoneon, hammered dulci-mer, bagpipes, bouzouki, concertina and deskbells.”

Nick added: “I took on booking the artists for the Lamb Folk Club from January 2020. Nick Westcott had done the job for around 20 years and felt he deserved a bit of a break!

“He went out with a bit of a bang, getting guest appearances from some of his favourite artists in 2019, and rounding off with a Christmas special featuring his own group, Black Strap Molasses.

“I had quite a number of new names to bring to the club, and we had five pretty successful eve-nings with some guests I had introduced – Saskia Griffiths-Moore, Hannah Scott, Hickory Sig-nals and Rowan Godel’s Trio, as well as previous visitors North Sea Gas.

“Then, just before the second March meeting, Covid struck and stopped us in our tracks! We had no live music until September 2021. I did book a few concerts using Zoom or other internet plat-forms. Although these went well, most of those watching were the artists’ own fans, not East-bourne people.

“When we re-started in 2021, we limited ourselves to free-entry open mic sessions. Although the response was very encouraging, numbers were well down on those pre-pandemic, and trying to recommence guest nights had a very mixed response – numbers being particularly low for one artist I’d really wanted to bring to the club!

“I did manage to book Ray Cooper, the artist who was due to play for us in March 2020 when the roof fell in! His gig was marvellous, and a good number attended, but not enough! We de-cided to restrict ourselves to free entry sessions for a while then book more local guests in the hope that numbers would recover in time.

“So early in April we welcomed Robb Johnson from Brighton, who was splendid, and our next guests (from a little further afield) are the Rosewood Trio, 3 members of previous guests Bof!

“The Lamb Folk Club has always strived to attract the best folk artists possible, given the con-straints of the size of the room, and keeping the door price as low as possible. This year’s guest nights are priced at a very reasonable £8.

“We try to encompass a range of types of music - from solo singer/songwriters (male and female) through traditional music and songs to acoustic groups. Music from abroad too – Klezmer (East-ern European) groups have been very well-received, Bof! have brought traditional French dance music with a wide range of instruments, and American artists have stamped their own take on folk music on occasions. We have also had groups featuring bluegrass, Americana and country-style music.

“Alongside guest nights, we also run open mic evenings, when anyone can perform two or three items – songs, play music, tell stories or read poetry. These are usually free entry, but on occa-sions we have arranged a special slot and passed a hat round for performers who give us a longer set, alongside the open session.”

Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way