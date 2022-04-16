Slinfold Concert Band to perform in memory of long-serving member

Slinfold Concert Band are to perform in memory of Howard Cass, a long-time and much-loved member of the band who passed away in May 2020 from leukaemia.

By Phil Hewitt
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 8:05 am
Howard Cass

The concert is to be held at 3pm on Sunday, April 24 at St Mark’s Church, St Mark’s Lane, Horsham, RH12 5PU

Entry to the concert is free although there will be a retiring collection, all of the proceeds of which will be divided between the RNLI and The Dogs Trust, two charities of which Howard was particularly fond.

Band spokesman Andrew McNeillis said: “Slinfold Concert Band is a community band featuring brass and woodwind instruments and percussion.

“Founded in the late 1970s, the Band takes its name from the village of Slinfold, near Horsham, where it rehearses every week.

“The Band has grown to around fifty members and encourages players of all ages to improve their musical skills and to enjoy making music together.

“In December 2015 Slinfold Concert Band became a registered charity and is run by a committee of trustees.

“Slinfold Concert Band may be seen on bandstands, in concert venues and at charity fund-raising events across the south-east of England.

“We are a very busy band taking part in many engagements throughout the year.

“The music in the Band’s repertoire covers a wide variety of styles and genres including light classical, Big Band, music from film and stage and plenty more besides!

“The pieces are a diverse range of old and new, lively and relaxing, serious and light-hearted so there is always plenty of interest for audiences and players alike.”

