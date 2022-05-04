Strictly star Anton Du Beke in Brighton - how to get your tickets

Anton Du Beke

He is best known for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, on which he has featured since its conception, originally as a dancer and finally as a judge on the latest season.

His debut album reached the top 20, his debut novel One Enchanted Evening was an instant Sunday Times Bestseller and he continues to waltz all over the country with his sell-out dance tours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An Audience with Anton Du Beke is going to be an intimate evening with myself, my wonderful band and my very good friend Lance Ellington,” he said.

“I’m going to tell you about my career and life – you can ask me any question you like – and we’re going to do it with song and dance... It’s going to be a great night!

“I have so many wonderful Strictly memories, of which I shall talk about on the tour, but a couple of highlights are the moment I had with Brucie when we did Me and My Shadow, and when I opened the show on musicals week with a great ensemble piece that I sang. It was called Anything Can Happen On The Strictly Stage. I absolutely loved that moment! I’ve also had many classic moments with my wonderful partners, whether it’s falling down with Ruth Langsford at the end of the Paso Doble, flying Anne Widdecombe in or throwing her across the floor and skidding, performing the Viennese Waltz with Emma Barton or dancing with Katie Derham and making it to the final.

“I’ve had so many incredible moments on Strictly and I can’t wait to share them with you.”

Tickets from the venue

Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way