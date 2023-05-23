Final preparations are underway for this year’s annual community event celebrating the fishing industry in Newhaven . The day provides an opportunity for local people, organisations and businesses to gather together and celebrate all that Newhaven has to offer, creating community pride and a ‘feel good’ factor.

This year’s theme will be Reconnection, focusing on reconnecting through the environment, art, culture and community. This is an open event and free of charge.

A spokesperson from the Sussex Community Development Association said: “There will be community groups and services with different activities for all ages, display of locally caught fish, children’s entertainers, live music, art and craft activities, bouncy castles, local artist displays and sports activities. The event has been generously sponsored by Newhaven Town Council, Rampion Off Shore Wind and Veolia and without their contribution it would not be possible. We look forward to seeing you all there!”