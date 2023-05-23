Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Sussex fish festival returns for 2023!

Newhaven Fish Festival will be held on Saturday, June 24, at The West Quay from 10am to 3pm.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:06 BST

Final preparations are underway for this year’s annual community event celebrating the fishing industry in Newhaven. The day provides an opportunity for local people, organisations and businesses to gather together and celebrate all that Newhaven has to offer, creating community pride and a ‘feel good’ factor.

This year’s theme will be Reconnection, focusing on reconnecting through the environment, art, culture and community. This is an open event and free of charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the Sussex Community Development Association said: “There will be community groups and services with different activities for all ages, display of locally caught fish, children’s entertainers, live music, art and craft activities, bouncy castles, local artist displays and sports activities. The event has been generously sponsored by Newhaven Town Council, Rampion Off Shore Wind and Veolia and without their contribution it would not be possible. We look forward to seeing you all there!”

Most Popular
    Newhaven fish festivalNewhaven fish festival
    Newhaven fish festival

    READ THIS:

    Family fun fete on the coastal strip to celebrate Sussex Day

    Watch: Drummers at Alfriston’s annual Faerie Festival

    Battle of Lewes: The weekend’s medieval battle re-enactment

    Newhaven fish marketNewhaven fish market
    Newhaven fish market
    Related topics:SussexNewhaven