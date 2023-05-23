Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch: Drummers at Alfriston's annual Faerie Festival

Drummers Earthquake and Stix performed at Alfriston’s Faerie Festival on Sunday, May 21.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:30 BST

Highly-acclaimed, inspiring musicians and performers entertained and uplifted all who attended the 3 day magical extravaganza.

Matthew Callow, event organiser, said: "In my sixteen years of organising the festival, this has been one of my favourites. We had a really great line-up of performers and the sun shone for most of the weekend. I cannot wait to see everybody again next year."

Each year visitors travel far and wide to celebrate the world of faeries with mystical entertainment and uplifting workshops. Community is at the heart of the festival, with visitors commenting that the weekend is “like a big faerie family gathering.”

The weekend includes yoga sessions, shamanic journeys, dance workshops, tai chi, magical crafts, Pagan storytelling, drumming sessions, and live music. There is also mystical market area of over 60 stalls including a huge array of pixie goodies including wings, wands, crystals and even freshly caught faeries!

The Faerie Market features traders from across the UK selling handmade items, gifts, crystals, art, tarot readings, treatments, healing and much more.

The words 'alf' and 'risten' in old saxon literally translates as 'elf settlement'. So it's no surprise that the picturesque village Alfriston, which is nestled in the Sussex downs makes such a wonderful location for Faerie Festival.

Camping at the festival is free once you have purchased your ticket. Alternatively, a selection of hotels and B&B's can be found 5 minutes walking distance from the fest venue for those who prefer the comfort of a warm bed.

