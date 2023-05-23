Family fun fete on the coastal strip to celebrate Sussex Day

Newhaven Festival will host the town’s Sussex Day celebrations on Saturday, June 17, at Newhaven band stand on Denton Island from noon to 5:30pm.

Rhoda Funnell from Newhaven Festival said: "It is a very community centric event which will shine a light on all the wonderful things that exist in Newhaven.

It's for absolutely everybody and there will be loads to do, as it is a grassroots event for the whole community and free for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be live music, Norcross dancers, Earthquake Drummers, food and drink. All the fun of a fete, and the perfect family day out – dogs welcome!

Most Popular

Newhaven bandstand

Musician Nick Pyn will also be performing, sponsered by the Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA). Pam Derfemmes will also be performing her South American music.

Local Sussex food and drinks will be available, including Sussex wines and ales, and an alcoholic sorbet stand!

Newhaven Green Centre’s Library of Things and Repair Café will also be in attendance. They help local people life more sustainably and affordably by helping to fix broken possessions and letting local people borrow needed items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea for the event came from town crier idea Jason Eid. The day will celebrate the best of Newhaven and it’s Sussex community.

It is worth noting that parking in the area is currently restricted due to the redevelopment of Dacre Road car park, however bus stops and Newhaven Train station are walking distance from the event.

Also in Newhaven will be the annual Denton Community Challenge on June 10, Fish Festival on June 24 and the RNLI Summer Fayre on July 1.

For more information visit newhavenfestival.co.uk