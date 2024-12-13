A singer from Sussex has reached the top of the iTunes downloads charts – with a parody song about the winter fuel allowance cuts, called Freezing This Christmas.

The winter fuel payment will now only go to pensioners on means-tested benefits, impacting around 10 million people. It comes after MPs voted in favour of significant cuts, leaving thousands of pensioners uncertain.

Dean Ager, from Lancing – one of the UK's finest Rat Pack tribute singers – was asked by Chris Middleton, of the Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers YouTube channel, to sing a protest song to raise awareness.

Chris wrote the track, which is a parody of Lonely This Christmas by Mud, and shares the message that elderly people are being left in the lurch when it comes to heating their home. To watch the music video on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQrvmY5s2mo

Dean said: “From my viewpoint, with the changing of legislation, it's going to affect a lot of people.

“When it affects the vulnerable in society, it's not good and it doesn't sit right.

“We should be looking after the people who on the cusp of society and struggling. It's a horrible feeling that people are having to choose at times to be able to eat or, to keep themselves warm.

“We're trying to keep it in the conscious of people. People power is a good thing. Hopefully we can keep the exposure going.

Lancing's Dean Ager singing in Worthing town centre with residents and staff from Victoria Lodge Care Home. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“It is such a strong message, I'm hoping that we can get a few more small videos to give it a bit more of a personal touch as well.”

Dean said he was ‘in shock and awe’ when he was told the song has reached the top of the iTunes download charts.

“It’s got over half a million YouTube views and well over a million on other platforms,” he said.

“It is bizarre. How crazy would it be if a middle-aged, unknown singer, was topping the Christmas charts? It'd be insane.

“It's an incredible story but obviously, the topic of the song, is a serious one.

“The project is raising money for Age UK.”

Alongside residents of a local care home, Dean entertained shoppers in Worthing with Christmas carols this week.

The professional singer regularly performs at care homes and restaurants and can be booked for anniversaries, birthday parties and other celebrations. His website is www.deanager.com.