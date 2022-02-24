The Hawth’s Brass Season continues in Crawley

Flowers

Sunday, February 27 at 3pm sees The Flowers Band in action.

Flowers Band, based in Gloucester, was formed in 1968 as a result of the disbandment of the Royal Gloucester Hussars (Territorial Army) Brass Band. After negotiation with the Ministry of Defence, the instruments were bought and most of the former RGH. bandsmen, plus other local players, formed the City of Gloucester Band.

The band has held a variety of names via sponsorship including Whitbread in the Community, Polysteel, and most famously Flowers Brewery. In 1998 the Flowers brewery closed, but the band kept the name it had become well respected under.

Much success has been gained under the Flowers name in the contest field where the band has risen rapidly through the brass band divisions to establish itself in the top ten of the Brass Band World Rankings table. The band are the number-one band in the West of England and currently ranked the fifth best brass band in the UK.

Conductor Paul Holland’s eight-year tenure from 2009 marked the most successful period in the band’s history. Under his baton, Flowers achieved victories at the Grand Shield, French Open, five victories at Butlins Mineworkers Championships, a hat-trick of wins at Yeovil, six area titles as well as their highest ever results at the National Championships, British Open and Brass in Concert Championships.

In 2018, Paul Holland returned to the helm, leading Flowers to victories at the West of England Championships, Butlins and onwards.

On Sunday, March 27 at 3pm the guests are The Desford Band.

The Desford Colliery Band is considered one of the finest exponents of brass. Its wide range of styles and flexibility of performance has bought it worldwide fame. This band comprises 25 brass musicians with percussion and performs a repertoire spanning baroque to jazz.

Desford has achieved great popularity and success as an ambassador for British culture and heritage abroad. Accolades have been received from Moscow, Chicago, Singapore, Bangkok and many European capitals.

The ensemble is in demand at many festivals around the globe.

The Desford Colliery Band has recorded many CDs. More recently they starred in their very own hit television show The Real Brassed Off, a fly on the wall documentary series which portrayed the day to day running of a brass band in modern Britain.