The Script in Brighton: Trio make triumphant return after Coronavirus pandemic

And that’s how The Script returned to play at the Brighton Centre for the first time in more than two years on Monday night – full of energy and enthusiasm to be back on the road again.

Their visit to the city they ‘have a love affair with’ was to play their latest show Tales From The Script – a greatest hits tour that frontman Danny O’Donoghue said was to celebrate all they had done, and to act as a bridge to what is to come.

The Script performing at the Brighton Centre

The last time they visited the city, the world was less than a month away from being plunged into lockdown.

O’Donoghue said he had found the lockdown period tough, and ‘had lost a piece of himself’ which was why they were so excited to be back.

Praising the Brighton crowd as having a special energy, he said touring was ‘more than music’ for them, adding ‘it’s life, it’s love’.

The desire to be playing to a live audience again was evident, as the show hit the ground running with Superman, We Cry and Paint the Town Green, and never really lost pace.

As a greatest hits tour, it did just what you’d expect, it showcased all the biggest tracks from their last six albums, giving a fair few a funky remix.

It felt fresh, full of energy and the crowd loved it.

No doubt buoyed by the confetti, pyrotechnics, and lasers, my husband and I both agreed it was the most electric we’d ever seen an audience.

Given they said they loved this part of the world, we can’t wait for them to come back again and put on a show – it’s guaranteed to be a great night out.

