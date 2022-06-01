Emergency services responded to a collision on A280 Long Furlong around 12.15pm on Tuesday (May 31).

Sussex Police said a Fiat Panda, travelling southbound, collided with a DAF truck travelling in the opposite direction, close to Patching.

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, the sole occupant of the Fiat – an 85-year-old local woman – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

A280 Long Furlong was closed both ways, between Clapham and the Findon roundabout, for several hours after the collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“No other injuries were reported.”

A section of the road was closed for several hours to allow for investigations and recovery work.

Police thanked the public for ‘their patience and understanding’.

Officers are also now appealing for witnesses to come forward.