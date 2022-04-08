Top line-up for On The Pier in Hastings

On The Pier is back in Hastings

The first headliner to be announced is drum & bass don Shy FX with Clipz, Nia Archives, Born On Road Takeover ft Crossy, J Man, Aries + MC Trafic as well as Chimpo, Randall, Benny L and more.

Tickets on onthepier-events.com.

Spokesman Rob Chadwick said: “The On The Pier series brings world class acts from across the bass spectrum to Hastings's iconic and 150 year old pleasure pier. It reaches out over the English Channel as the waves break below, the beach stretches out either side and the classic seaside town of Hastings acts as a beautiful backdrop. When soaked in summer sun there is no better place to party, and as afternoon turns to evening and that sun begins to set, it makes for a real shivers down your spine musical experience. The stage itself boasts immersive lights and lasers while the sound system is world class to ensure every kick drum hits like intended.

“This event is in partnership with Breakin Science, who have been at the vanguard of the scene for over 20 years with their cutting edge events and superior line-ups. This year after the success of last year's three all day events, On The Pier is back and bigger than ever with another huge line up to kick off summer 2022.

“First to be announced is Shy FX, the long time drum & bass innovator and one of the original pioneers of the scene. He plays the world's biggest festivals and stages and always brings a masterclass both technically and in terms of his on point selections, few do it better and for that reason he remains as relevant as ever right at the forefront of the underground.

“He will be joined by Bristol's 20 year jungle and drum & bass innovator Clipz. Next up, bass music legend Chimpo's musical style defies genre boundaries as it traverses grime, drum n bass, dubstep, trap, garage and more, and there are few DJs as ethnically skilled and well informed as Randall. There will also be a Born On Road Takeover ft Aries, Kelvin 373, Crossy and MC Traffic and more from Benny L, Natty Lou and Inter.

“Louder and Joy Concerts are behind this vital annual series. Louder is an influential name in the drum & bass world thanks to putting on over 250 events a year at iconic venues like Printworks, O2 Academies, Ministry of Sound and The Warehouse Project. They host their own Electric City and Electric Woodlands Festivals, run an Ibiza residency at Eden and are behind On The Beach in Brighton.

“Many more names will come soon, so sign-up now for tickets as capacity is strictly limited.”

Headliners are:

Shy FX & Stamina MC

Bou & Haribo

Clipz

Born On Road Takeover ft Aries / Kelvin 373 / Crossy + MC Trafic

Chimpo

Randall B2B Benny L

Natty Lou

Inter

