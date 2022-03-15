Twirlywoos Live! heads to Bognor Regis

Twirlywoos: Pamela Raith Photography

Caroline Bennett at the venue said: “If you don’t know who the Twirlywoos are, you’re probably aged over ten or you are not a parent with young children. But if you do know who they are, the place to go will be Bognor Regis’ Alexandra Theatre on March 21 when characters from the beloved TV show will be live on stage.”

A spokesman said: “MEI Theatrical are delighted to announce that the wonderful world of Twirlywoos – as seen on CBeebies – will be brought to life on stage. Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo will set sail around the UK in a theatrical adventure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Featuring all of the favourite characters from the hit TV show, families can expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos embark on a new adventure on board their Big Red Boat. With beautifully inventive puppetry, Twirlywoos Live! promises to be a laugh-out-loud treat for little ones.”

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical, whose recent productions include Sarah and Duck Live on Stage (Polka Theatre and UK Tour) and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (West End). Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015, and in 2017 celebrated its 100th episode. It is co-created by Anne Wood, who has devised shows including Teletubbies, and Steve Roberts, who with Anne co-created the Bafta-winning CBeebies series Dipdap.

Tickets can be booked via the Alexandra Theatre box office on 01243 861010 or online at www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.

Have you read: Hove date for indie giants Turin Brakes

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022