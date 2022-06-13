UK comedy circuit returns for this year’s Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival.

Maisie Adam

This year’s Comedy Fringe runs for five days from June 15-19.

Fringe co-director Chris Young said: “This year’s Fringe brings yet another excellent programme of live comedy shows from some of the funniest and creative comedians performing on the comedy circuit today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Headliners include Maisie Adam who will be performing a work in progress of her new show Buzzed before going on a national theatre tour later this year.”

Also coming up is The Dark Room, an interactive role play game hosted by Australian comedian John Robertson.

“Closing the Fringe on Sunday, June 19 will be Simon Brodkin formerly known as Lee Nelson and known for his high-level pranks such as handing Theresa May her P45 at a Conservative party conference.

“Other acts confirmed include Tony Law, Sikisa, Sunil Patel, Lily Phillips, Elliot Steel, Ivo Graham, Russell Hicks, Harriet Kemsley and many more, with 60 shows to choose from, along with newcomer competition The Norman Award and shows for kids and families.

“Acts will be performing their previews, work in progresses and tour shows across eight venues. Venues for this year’s Fringe are: The Crypt, The Piper, Albion, The Nest, The GoodPlace, Ye Olde Pump House, Electric Palace, The Printworks and The Jenny Lind.”

Co-director Jake Alexander added: “The team is really delighted to share with you the return of this year’s Comedy Fringe. We have been busy curating this year’s programme of live comedy shows at some of the town’s favourite venues, and the team are thrilled with the final listings.