Wedding chaos with Pitchy Breath in Crawley and Horsham

Elodie Foray - Pitchy Breath by Mark Dobson Photography

Spokeswoman Lauren Fielding said: “Following a Covid hiatus, Pitchy Breath Theatre Company are delighted to be returning to the stage this month with the world premiere of brand-new comedy, I Do Not.

“This action-packed play charts the fortunes of soon-to-be-weds Maria and Callum as they stare down the barrels of their future lives on their big day. Set against the most bizarre of wedding themes and with a room full of highly opinionated friends and family – the one big question is…will they go through with it?”

I Do Not is written by Elodie Foray, who has found the production process thrilling. She said: “There is something so exciting about handing over your words to someone else and seeing what they will add to the play.

“It’s like I’ve provided the ingredients and now I get to see what kind of cake the cast and crew are going to make from it. And I love cake!”

Tim Fifield takes the director’s seat for this production, having fallen in love with the script when he first read it: “This is as bonkers a play that you’ll ever see, set at a wedding you would definitely not want to be a guest at!”

There are four performances to choose from at The Hawth in Crawley (April 26 and 27) and The Capitol in Horsham (April 29 and 30). Tickets are available to book now direct from venues or at www.pitchybreath.co.uk.

The company presents a diverse range of new writing and classical theatre from its base at The Hawth Theatre in Crawley.

Since 1995 they’ve been “telling stories in bold new ways, whether they be through our active new writers forum or fresh takes on the classics.”

