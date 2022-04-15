West Sussex Music enjoys success with new fast-track orchestral programme

West Sussex Music

Spokeswoman Sarah Ryan said: “In recent years there’s been a decline nationally in children choosing to learn orchestral instruments such as the clarinet, trumpet, percussion, violin and cello.

“As lovers of music, the prospect of a future with a lack of orchestras felt distressing. As music educators, we wanted to reignite young people’s interest in these instruments and ignite the passion for playing music as part of a group.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In response, we launched the Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme – an orchestral programme aimed at complete beginners between the ages of seven to 12 years. The programme combines large group instrumental lessons with orchestral sessions across three terms.”

Tomorrow’s Orchestra programme manager Kate Parkin said: “It has been such a pleasure to welcome so many new families to our music centres and the TOP programme, all of them excited to start their journey into instrumental music-making! For some this is a first-in-family experience while others have children already learning or parents/carers who play but the common bond is a determination to help their child's learning and we’re delighted to harness this support”

“The first TOP concert is on Saturday, July 9 at Worthing Assembly Hall and will be a celebration of everything learned so far!

“If you’re interested in learning to sing or play an instrument at your school, you can sign up for lessons here: https://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/make-music/music-lessons/

“Or if you already sing/ play an instrument why not join one of our music centres for and take part in group lessons. Find out more here: https://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/make-music/groups-and-ensembles/”

Sarah added: “For over 60 years, West Sussex Music has provided high quality and inclusive music education and performance opportunities for children and young people across the county.

“We work with a group of partner organisations, schools, young people, and stakeholders from different sectors to develop our collective vision for accessible and inspirational music education.

“In schools, we ensure schools have access to quality-assured music practitioners that can provide instrumental lessons, whole-class first access programmes, lunchtime and after school music activities, workshops, singing projects, and continuing professional development for teaching staff. We help schools to achieve the best possible outcomes for pupils, their families, and the community.

“Outside school, children and young people enjoy making music with us in bands, choirs, and orchestras at every stage of their musical development.

“West Sussex Music’s musical opportunities for children and young people are funded by income from parents, schools, charitable donations, and the Department for Education. For more information, please visit www.westsussexmusic.co.uk.”

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022