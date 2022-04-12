Zog and the Flying Doctors is Easter treat in Worthing

Lois Glenister as Pearl in Zog and the Flying Doctors. Photo Mark Senior

Spokeswoman Esme Lynch said: “Zog, everyone’s favourite super-keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a crash-bang-thump… But he’s learning! Together with Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and even a lion with the flu. Join their roar-some team for proper family fun at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17.

“Princess Pearl’s uncle, the King, has his own ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and Pearl’s now found herself locked up in the castle – back in a crown and a silly frilly dress! With a bit of help from her friends and half a pound of cheese, can Pearl make her uncle better and prove princesses can be doctors too?

“Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling sequel, Freckle Productions bring the creative team behind Zog, Stick Man, Tiddler & Other Terrific Tales, as well as Tabby McTat, back together for this truly modern take on the familiar fairytale. The show has been adapted and directed by Emma Kilbey, with music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe.

“Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK’s number one picture book pairing, together having created many modern classics of children’s literature including The Gruffalo, which is available in 75 languages and has sold over 13 million copies worldwide.”

Julia Donaldson said: “Going to the theatre can be a truly magical experience. I know it will be such a thrill to see the world of Zog being brought to life on stage.

“I remember going to see The Nutcracker when I was a child and I found the whole thing completely magical. I suppose in a way it’s the same thing that a book gives you in that while you’re reading or watching, you believe in a different reality. And if it’s a good show, parents love to see that their children, even very young ones, can just be transfixed by it.”

Tickets are available from £15.50. For more information on this or any other events, visit www.wtam.uk or call the WTM Box Office on 01903 206206.

