Del Amitri Winter Tour 2024: Scottish legends announce UK tour - dates & ticketing information
- Scottish music legends Del Amitri have announced a UK tour to end 2024 with
- The “Roll To Me” group are set to perform dates in Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Perth and a two-night stint in Glasgow
- Here’s how you can get tickets to the group’s Winter tour, and the full list of tour locations
Scottish music legends Del Amitri have announced a festival treat for 2024 - they’ve added dates in England for their Winter tour.
The group are set for a widespread tour across the country, with dates in Newcastle, Leeds, Bristol, Norwich and Manchester to name a few this side of the border, with the “Roll To Me” hitmakers venturing back up north for dates in Perth, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and two nights at Glasgow’s Barrowland mere days before Christmas 2024.
Though the Scottish dates had been announced previously, this recent announcement adds the additional UK tour dates, with support for the shows coming from Mandrake Handshake once more across the border.
Despite having only released their last record in 2022, a compilation of B-Side and outtakes from their 2021 record “Fatal Mistakes,” their first new album in over 20 years, the group have seen a number of their previous works get the reissue treatment.
Most recently, their 1995 record “Twisted” was given the 12” vinyl treatment; the original release of the album saw it peak at number three on the UK album and spawn four hit singles.
But the band have never been one to shy away from touring in recent years - so where are they performing across the UK this winter and how can you get tickets?
Where is Del Amitri touring in the United Kingdom in 2024?
- December 1 2024: Boiler Shop, Newcastle
- December 3 2024: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
- December 4 2024: O2 Academy, Leeds
- December 5 2024: Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton
- December 7 2024: Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich
- December 8 2024: O2 Academy, Bristol
- December 10 2024: O2 Academy, Liverpool
- December 11 2024: Albert Hall, Manchester
- December 12 2024: Leadmill, Sheffield
- December 18 2024: Music Hall, Aberdeen
- December 19 2024: Perth Concert Hall, Perth
- December 20 2024: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- December 22 2024: Barrowland, Glasgow
- December 23 2024: Barrowland, Glasgow
When and where can I get tickets to see Del Amitri on tour?
Tickets to see Del Amitri on their UK tour later in the year go on sale on Friday, July 5 2024 through Ticketmaster and See Tickets.
What did Del Amitri perform during their last live performance?
Despite their last record being released in 2022, the band has remained active on the live front. Del Amitri performed at the Wyldes Lower Exe Farm, Bude, England on June 22 2024, where they performed the following set (Credit: Setlist.FM)
- Always the Last to Know
- Opposite View
- Kiss This Thing Goodbye
- Not Where It's At
- Driving With the Brakes On
- Missing Person
- Move Away Jimmy Blue
- Roll to Me
- Here and Now
- Lonely
- Spit in the Rain
- Stone Cold Sober
- Nothing Ever Happens
