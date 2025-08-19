Could it finally be time for Hollow Knight: Silksong to get a release date? 😱

Hollow Knight: Silksong will have a ‘special announcement’ this week.

First announced in 2019, the anticipation remains high for the game.

But when can you watch the update from Team Cherry?

One of the most anticipated games of the decade might be about to take a step closer to being released. Hollow Knight: Silksong is set for a ‘special announcement’ this week.

Team Cherry will be revealing details about the game in just a couple of days. It comes after Geoff Keighley teased information about the highly anticipated game ahead of GamesCom Opening Night Live.

The sequel to the acclaimed indie title Hollow Knight, it is set to be playable at the conference in Germany this week. It will be at both the Xbox and Nintendo booths.

When is Hollow Knight: Silksong Special Announcement?

Hollow Knight Silksong official poster | Team Cherry

Team Cherry has announced a livestream providing an update on its long-awaited sequel this week. It is set to take place on Thursday (August 21) and is due to start at 3.30pm British time - 4.30pm local time, 10.30am ET/ 7.30am PT.

The video page is already live on the developer’s YouTube page. Tens of thousands of people are waiting with just under 48 hours left to go.

Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, had teased Hollow Knight: Silksong ahead of GamesCom Opening Night Live tonight (August 19). Find out how to watch the livestream here.

Will Hollow Knight: Silksong be released in 2025?

First announced all the way back in February 2019, fans have been waiting patiently for years for even the smallest update. Originally envisioned as DLC for Hollow Knight, it has since grown into a full blown sequel.

It appeared at the 2022 Xbox showcase, which promised every game shown would arrive within 12 months. However, that date has obviously come and gone without Silksong materialising.

The game reappeared during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event earlier in 2025 and also featured in the Xbox showcase in June. In the latter, it was part of the teaser for the ROG Xbox Ally and said to be playable day one when the handheld releases in late 2025 - although as mentioned, we have been here before.

It is due to be playable at GamesCom this week. Are you excited for Team Cherry’s special announcement this week? Let me know by email: [email protected] ,