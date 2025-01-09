Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Could The Traitors get a new member tonight 🕵️‍♂️

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors fans are waiting to see if a faithful has been successfully seduced.

The three players who were seemingly eliminated in the first episode returned in a major twist.

And the whole roundtable was left reeling after another dramatic elimination.

The Traitors will return for what promises to be yet another dramatic episode in just a few hours. Viewers don’t have long left to wait to find out if the traitors has successfully seduced one of the faithfuls.

Fan favourite player Kasim Ahmed was banished in the latest roundtable vote after he made a heartbreaking admission about feeling cut out by his fellow players in the castle. He has since broke his silence about his thoughts on the BBC cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest episode ended on a cliff-hanger with The Traitors deciding to attempt to seduce a faithful to replace Armani. But will one of Freddie, Anna or Fozia be tempted?

Find out what happens in just a few hours. Make sure you aren’t caught out by the TV schedule this week.

What time is The Traitors on TV tonight?

BBC

TV audiences could get caught out by the start time of The Traitors on BBC One today (January 9) - as it is once again on at 9pm, a slightly later than time. The first couple of episodes were on at 8pm last week, but the show has now returned to its usual time slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is The Traitors on this week?

The show will be airing three episodes this week - as has become the standard release cadence for the beloved BBC hit. A new episode will air each night on Wednesday (January 8), Thursday (January 9) and Friday (January 10).

If you can’t watch the episodes live, they will be available for catch up on BBC iPlayer. But don’t expect them to arrive on the on demand service early this week.

For audiences in the US, the third season of the American version of The Traitors will start on Peacock this week. The full cast of celebs taking part in the show has also been confirmed.

What have you made of the new season of The Traitors? Has it lived up to the previous seasons - share your thoughts by email: [email protected].