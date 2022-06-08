4Sight Vision Support: Wellbeing Walks organised in Angmering Park, Bognor Regis and Horsham

These fundraising walks are open to everyone. People living with sight loss can walk independently, sign up with someone to guide them or request a trained sighted guides at the time of booking.

Kirstie Thomas, chief executive, said: "We are delighted to announce not one but three of our Wellbeing Walks and invite everyone to sign up and join us on the day. For anyone joining all three walks and raising over £500, we are offering a special thank you gift from all of us at 4Sight Vision Support.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first walk will be on July 9 in an area of the Angmering Park Estate that is usually closed the public. Undulating and sometimes hilly, the five-mile trail follows tracks, paths and cross-country areas.

Alyssa from Bognor Regis and her mum Rachel completed the 4Sight Vision Support Wellbeing Walk in 2021

The second walk on October 1 will be along Bognor Regis seafront and the third walk will be on March 18 next year in Horsham Town Centre, taking in the historic town's cobbled paths and park.

4Sight Vision Support helps more than 2,000 people living with sight loss in West Sussex each year and the annual fundraising walk raises vital funds.

Last June, the walk at Angmering marked the return of the charity’s public fundraising events after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and for the first time, it had a wellbeing theme.

4Sight Vision Support has thanked Nigel Clutton and the Angmering Park Estate, Arun District Council and Horsham District Council for their support in making this year's events possible.

Entry for each event costs £10 for adults and £5 for children over 3, to include refreshments, a bespoke wooden medal and wellbeing activities along the route. The event t-shirt is also available for £10. The entrance fee covers the costs of putting on the event, so walkers are encouraged to pledge £50 in sponsorship to support the vital work of 4Sight Vision Support.

For more information and to register, visit www.4sight.org.uk/wellbeing-walk call 01243 838001 or email [email protected]

Also in the news: Back to 2011 for the launch of Souldiers by the Sea, with hundreds of scooter riders heading to Worthing