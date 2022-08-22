Angmering Amble: Free 5k for all around Angmering supports MenWalkTalk
Angmering Amble will be raising money for MenWalkTalk with a 5k walk around part of the village.
Following a beautiful, undulating route, the amble is being organised by Angmering Parish Council and it is open to all.
Tracy Lees, office manager, said: "All lasting friendships start with the first conversation. If you’re a new, recent or an established resident, come and join the Angmering Amble, discover the beautiful location of Highdown Hill and its stunning vista of the parish in all directions. Everyone welcome, including our four-legged friends."
The amble starts and finishes at Worthing Rugby Club on Saturday, September 10, and walkers will be given free entry to the afternoon fixture.
Registration is free from 10am, with walkers able to set off any time between 11am and 12pm. All those taking part will receive a finisher's medal.
The amble is raising funds to support MenWalkTalk, a charity founded by Matthew Pollard from Littlehampton to support men’s mental and physical wellbeing by running walking groups and creating a safe space where they can talk openly about their mental health or anything they wish.
Visit www.angmering-pc.gov.uk/events/entry/angmering-amble-2022 for more information and a link to the form.