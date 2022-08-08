Arundel WI: New Women's Institute group launches in Arundel – the 100th WI in the country

Arundel WI is the 100th WI group in the country and the team behind it has big plans for the future.

It was launched at St Philip Howard Hall at Cathedral Centre on August 3 with more then 50 women attending the first meeting.

Emma Graddon-Sims, secretary, said: "We're really excited a little bringing the WI back to Arundel, not least as we will be the 100th WI in the country.

The Arundel WI committee was thrilled to welcome more than 50 women to the first meeting

"We have so many plans to make the Arundel WI really friendly and welcoming, from supper clubs to knitting groups, interesting and unexpected guest speakers, we're looking forward to an interesting year.

"We had such a brilliant night, we had over 50 women join us – so many more than we could have hoped for. Lots of buzz and enthusiasm, we had a great time meeting everyone, discussing what sub groups we are planning to set up, with supper club and the bucket list club looking popular, and of course had plenty of homemade cakes and tea."

The group was officially formed at a 'prequel' meeting at Arundel Town Hall on June 8.

The committee has been working hard ever since, putting together plans for a programme of meetings, events and groups which we hope will have something for everyone.