Beach events for Eastbourne Spring Water Festival

After the success of the inaugural Spring Water Festival in 2021, Plastic Free Eastbourne is thrilled to bring the event back for 2022.

This environmentally-friendly event celebrates all aspects of water including as a vital resource, habitat for marine and wildlife, the impact of climate change, health, tourism and its spiritual influence.

The Spring Water Festival will celebrate our beach and the network of refill stations, located along the 19km of Eastbourne’s seafront and coastline.

Oliver Sterno, event organiser from Plastic Free Eastbourne, said: “By providing free mains ‘spring water’ we can raise awareness for everyone to refill reusable water bottles and reduce the amount of single use plastic, to help protect our environment.

“Our Downlands are a precious resource, as the rain percolates down into a vast chalk aquifer that provides the town with about 75 per cent of its fresh drinking water.

“This festival is an important opportunity to celebrate this initiative and to encourage further expansion.”

There will be creative writing and media for all ages, on the theme of ‘the sea’. Poetry, creative writing or video will all be accepted Entries should be emailled to [email protected] before May 13.

There will also be walks visiting the refill stations, Plastic Free Eastbourne’s second annual Big Beach Clean event, pilgrimages, art exhibitions and studio on the beach events.

People can also take part in citizen science studies and health and wellbeing events including yoga on the beach.

This year, the Blue Planet at Eastbourne conference is planned at the Lansdowne Hotel for Saturday May 21, and there will also be a series of stalls on Western Lawns.

A rock and blues concert at the function room of the Crown and Anchor on May 20 at 6.30pm will be a fundraising event to help finance the festival.

Visit the website at www.plasticfreeeastbourne.co.uk/spring-water-festival to find out more.